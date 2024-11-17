Sixth Edition of Arunachal Literature Festival 2024 concludes on a Positive Note

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The sixth edition of Arunachal Literature Festival 2024 concluded on a positive note at the D K Convention Centre on Friday.

The three-day festival, a calendar event of the department of Information and Public Relations organized in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), was inaugurated by State Governor Lt General (Retd) K T Parnaik on November 13 last.

A host of renowned authors/writers, storytellers and poets across the State, region and country, besides international delegates from Thailand participated. The last day’s sessions at Tagang Taki Hall started with a discussion on “Spine Chilling or Cool: Crime/Detective fiction writing,” moderated by writer Sanjay Mishra Srinjay with panellists Rajesh Badal and Mitra Phukan.

Other sessions included- “Future Writing: Varied Voices” with Vishal Pandey and participated by Moge Basar, Khushi Sharma and Ramesh Karthik Nayak as panellists. Another session on “Vitality: The Significance of Oral Traditions Through New Modes of Transmission” was moderated by Doyir Ete, in which panellists Mahadev Toppo, Kanato Chophy and Bompi Riba participated and was followed by session on “Comic Illustration Workshop with Tinkle & Amar Chitra Katha” by Reena Puri and Rituparna Hazra in late afternoon.

In “Meet the Author” session of the day, moderator Ranju Dodum was in conversation with author and poet from Nagaland - Mmhonlumo Kikon, while in Children's Corner, Keselo Tayang from Bamboosa Library team conducted the story telling session for the children.

At Kengsam Kenglang Hall, the session began with senior journalist Ranju Dodum initiating discussion on topic – “Third Wave: Eco Criticism-Literature and the Environment” which was participated by panelists - Achyutanand Mishra, Saumyadeep Dutta, Harish Kapadia and Raza Kazmi, followed by Short Story Reading by four writers in a session moderated by Mukesh Verma, a Litterateur and Chief Editor of monthly magazine Vanmali Katha. Verma also read out his story “Wo Log, Ye Log.”

