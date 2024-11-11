Sona Advocates School Mergers to Maintain Teacher-Student Ratio in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P. D. Sona, while advocating the merger of schools with low enrollments to maintain the teacher-student ratio, said that it will boost better fund utilization.

With a view to taking forward his'mission overhaul' across the state vis-à-vis transforming its education scenario, Sona, who is on an extensive tour of the state with his team of officials, paid a visit to Kurung Kumey the district, which marked a beginning for rejuvenation of the education sector in the region.

During his tour to the district on Saturday, the minister visited schools like Govt School Nikja, where the Digi-Kaksha concept was launched for the district, an official release informed here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sona spoke against the mushrooming of schools and encouraged merger of schools with low enrollment so that teacher-student ratio is maintained, which he said will also encourage better fund utilization.

Sona also spoke on the importance of pre-primary and elementary education to nurture a strong base of learning.

Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav gave a comprehensive status of the education scenario in the district. She highlighted reasons for poor pass percentage ratio and low enrollment of students and made key suggestions to bring a paradigm shift in the education scenario of the district.

The DC also pointed out that schools like KGBV, EMRS, and VKVs were performing better compared to government-run schools. She also encouraged the circle officers of the district to pay surprise visits to the schools to know the ground reality.

In his address, local MLA Pani Taram urged the minister to look into the infrastructure "issues," saying these are a major roadblock that is hampering the education sector in the area.

Reiterating his demand, Taram raised the issue of the non-existence of a science stream in the district and emphasized the posting of regular teachers.

Nyapin MLA Tai Nikio also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the issue of "rampant" encroachment of school land and lack of proper boundary wall.

Later, both MLAs came to a consensus that the issue of regular teachers' posting was the need of the hour in the region.

