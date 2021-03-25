Speaker Sona, Minister Natung interact with ITBP personnel at McMahon Line outpost

A CORRESPONDENT



MENCHUKA: To commemorate the 'Shaheed Diwas', the Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, D.P. Sona along with Arunachal Minister for Water Resource Department, Sports & Youth Affairs, Environment & Forest, Mama Natung visited the last Border Out Post (BOP) Lamang near the McMahon Line in Shi Yomi district and interacted with officials and personnel of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) extending their duties in the area which is atleast 47 km from Mechuka.

They were accompanied by Shi Yomi Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police as well as other Heads of the Departments of the district.

Interacting with the ITBP officials posted at the Lamang BOP, the Minister said, "By visiting one of the last BOPs, we wantto encourage our soldiers who are guarding our borders leaving behind all the comforts."

He added, "On this day, our freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Shukhdev had sacrifice their lives for our nation at a very young age, in 1931. This day is also being celebrated as 'Shaheed Divas. So it is my honour to observe this day with our soldiers in this border area. "Never feel alone, all of us are with you, this country is with you," the Minister told the ITBP jawans. Adding that "the jawans are the sentinels of our country", he said, "we know that our forces will never compromise with anything when it comes to the security of the nation."

Natung also informed that the purpose of the visit is also to know the ground reality of the border areas. Along with the Speaker PD Sona — who is also the local MLA of the area — I will submit the reports, so that necessary helps would be provided to the border areas and to our brave soldiers.

The Minister also distributed sweets to the jawans to mark the day and also handed over fruits, vegetables and other ration items to them.

