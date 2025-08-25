Student charred to death, 3 others injured in Arunachal’s school fire

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A class 3 student was charred to death, while three others were injured in a fire at a government residential school in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at the boy's hostel of Papikrung Government Residential School around 2 am, Shi-Yomi Superintendent of Police S K Thongdok informed. The deceased has been identified as eight-year-old Tashi Jempen, a class 3 student from Chango village. The injured persons, identified as Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11), were first taken to a hospital in district headquarters Tato, around 85 km away, from where they were being taken to Zonal General Hospital at Aalo in West Siang district for better treatment. Aalo is another 130 km from Tato, around a five-hour journey. Their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said. A police team has been sent to the remote village, located 17 km from Monigong town, to probe the matter, the officer said.

