Students' stipends by May, assures Minister TabaTedir

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister TabaTedir has informed that stipends for students will be disbursed by May while responding to the query of reporters here at his office chamber.

The Minister also disclosed that during the academic session 2020-21, of the total 16,374 eligible applicants received for NSS (National Scholarship Scheme), an amount of Rs 26.85 crore is required to release the stipend.

Pointing out that the file for the same has been submitted to the State government, he added that the Education department will release the stipend by May next in the respective bank accounts of the students through PFMS (Public Financial Management System).

The Minister asserted that some reports about the government not releasing the fund is wrong. He stated, "The Department never said that it willwithold the stipends of students." On stipends for schools including DIET (District Institute for Education & Training) students, Tedir stated, "The Director of School (Elementry& Secondary) Education has released an amount of Rs 8.9 crore meant for the stipend of two months (February and March).

''The remaining amount of this amount will be released by the State government in a phased manner as per the guidelines."

Referring to the 'post-matriculation scholarship under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Minister stated, "The Directorate has received 31,916 applications against the scheme through NPS and a total of Rs 90.20 crore is required for the payment (with 90 % Central share and 10% State Share).

''However, the Ministry has so far released the first instalment of Rs 18. 45 crore only during financial year 2020-21. An amount of Rs 63 crore of the Central share is yet to be released.

''On getting the remaining funds, the same will be released by the State government through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) Scheme.''

