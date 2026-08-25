Supreme Court Orders Fresh CBI Report on Arunachal Contract Allotment Allegations

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ITANAGAR: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report on its preliminary enquiry into allegations of preferential allotment of government contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh government told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that it had provided the CBI with all records and documents sought by the agency. The court gave the state two weeks to place its stand on record and asked the CBI to confirm receipt of the documents.

The court also directed the CBI to file a fresh status report by the next hearing. The enquiry followed a petition by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena alleging preferential allotment of contracts. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the CBI to conduct a time-bound preliminary enquiry into public works contracts and work orders awarded in the state between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2025.

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