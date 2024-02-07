Take pride in tribal cultural heritage and traditions: Arunachal Pradesh Governor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday said that ethnic festivals are a great means to foster bonding and respect to people’s roots and to take pride in the cultural heritage and traditions. Participating in the Boori-Boot Yullo festival of the Nyishi community at Nahralagun, near here, the governor said that festivals serve as a mark of respect for conservation and protection of flora and fauna and Mother Nature. Stating that the festivals of Arunachal Pradesh are closely associated with agrarian activities, environment and nature, Parnaik advised all to promote their mother tongue and community bonding.

“We must modernise but anchor to our roots,” he said and urged upon the people to continue to retain the customs and traditions and positively look towards development in the field of education, art, literature, health and prosperity of the people. The governor added that within the bounds of state and nationalist priorities, as part of ‘Viksit Bharat’ which is a dream vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people, particularly the youth must contribute for nation building.

“This will greatly propel the vision in Arunachal Pradesh,” Parnaik said and exhorted the youth to partake in the nation building and imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation First’. The governor and his wife also visited the Boori-Boot Yullo altar (Uii Rugi) and the Nyib Naam (priest house) and interacted with priests and participants. They also participated in the customary Punu Dance with cultural troupes and invitees. Rajiv Gandhi University vice chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who also attended the celebrations, stressed on documentation of the cultural values, traditions and practices of various tribes of the state. Boori-Boot Yullo celebration committee chairman Tadak Lardak Murtem and secretary Gepu Don also spoke on the occasion. A cultural programme, depicting the cultural essences of the Nyishi community of Kamle district was presented on the occasion along with customary feast.

