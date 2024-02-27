Tawang DC Kanki Darang inaugurates tailoring training programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang on Monday inaugurated a cutting and tailoring training programme at the border district. The event also marked the unveiling of the new logo for Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Limited. Sponsored by North Eastern Development Finance (NEDFi) as a part of their CSR initiative, the training is organized by North East Society for Handicraft Incubation and Livelihood Promotion (NE-SHILP) in collaboration with Pinky Thokchom, BDO-CBBO TCRMS, and a master trainer from Longding district.

The programme, which aims to benefit 10 trainees from Tawang and will continue till March 6. Sharing his personal experience with the trainees, Darang emphasized the importance of teaching precise cutting techniques before stitching. He urged the organisers to monitor beneficiaries’ progress post-training, envisioning additional income for farmers through evening tailoring activities.

On the new logo of the Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company, the DC stressed the significance of a company’s logo as its identity. He encouraged farmers to work diligently to establish the brand logo’s popularity and reliability. Tawang district agriculture officer Toli Bam, district horticulture officer Saifur Rehman, and Industries deputy director Tseing Drema also spoke. Among others, Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company president Nawang Chozom was also present.

