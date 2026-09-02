Tawang Gears Up for Grand Exposition of Shakyamuni Buddha’s Holy Relics

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang geared up to host the sacred exposition of the holy relics of Shakyamuni Buddha from October 31 to November 7, with the district administration calling for coordinated efforts to ensure its smooth, safe and dignified conduct.

A coordination meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo reviewed preparations for the event, which was expected to attract a large gathering of devotees. Angmo stressed collective responsibility among departments, institutions and organisations, with emphasis on cleanliness and proper waste management. DoKAA Director Thupten Kalden highlighted the spiritual significance of the relics and recalled that around 26,000 devotees had attended the previous exposition in Tawang in 2013. He said the gathering could be significantly larger this time. State-level coordination committee chairman and coordinator Tenzin Jorden outlined the proposed coordination and security arrangements and said the exposition aimed to spread Lord Buddha's message of peace, compassion and harmony.

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