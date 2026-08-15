Tawang Police trace and safely recover four missing schoolboys within 35 minutes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang Police in Arunachal Pradesh traced and safely recovered four minor boys who had gone missing from the Eklavya Model Residential School at Bana in East Kameng district within 35 minutes of receiving information about their disappearance on Friday.

Seppa Police Station informed Tawang Police around 12.30 pm that the boys were missing and were believed to be heading towards Tawang district.

A team led by Tawang Women Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector Nii Angu launched a search across Tawang township under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tawang Tasi Darang and DySP Togum Gonggo. The team located the boys near the parade ground at around 1.05 pm.

The children were brought to Tawang Police Station for necessary formalities and counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). CWC members Sonam Dolkar and Genden Lhamu ensured their safety and well-being.

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