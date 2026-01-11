Tawang, Siang begin new panchayati raj terms; Chairpersons elected

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The newly elected zila parishad members (ZPMs) and gram panchayat representatives of Tawang and Siang districts in Arunachal Pradesh formally began their new terms on Saturday, with chairpersons elected and oath-taking ceremonies conducted peacefully. In Tawang district, the first official meeting of the new zila parishad and gram panchayats was held, where elections and selections were conducted for 87 gram chairpersons and the zila parishad chairperson. ZPM from Jang Thingbu block, Leki Gombu, was unanimously re-elected as the zila parishad chairperson of Tawang for a second consecutive term. The oath of office for the newly elected ZPMs and the ZPC was administered by in-charge deputy commissioner Rinchin Leta, while Jang additional deputy commissioner Hakraso Kri administered the oath to the gram chairpersons. The 308 gram panchayat members took the oath from their respective member secretaries.

Addressing the meeting, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu congratulated the newly elected PRI members and thanked the district administration, police and all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the panchayat elections. She urged the representatives to work with dedication for overall development, ensure timely completion of projects, and closely monitor welfare schemes. Highlighting the state government’s efforts to strengthen PRIs, she stressed the need for transparency, regular gram sabhas, people’s participation, and effective plastic waste management to maintain a clean environment. ZPC Gombu thanked voters and fellow ZPMs for reposing faith in him and assured renewed commitment to inclusive development. “There is no use in holding a chair if one cannot perform,” he said, adding that his focus would be on reaching the last person in line, in accordance with the vision of Mission Viksit Bharat 2047. The programme was attended by superintendent of police Dr D W Thongon, additional deputy commissioners Hakraso Kri and Tashi Dhondup, member secretaries, and representatives of political parties.

Also Read: 800 students from Northeast visit ISRO to boost space science awareness