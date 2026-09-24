Tawang strengthens preparedness against GLOF risks in vulnerable areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A five-day awareness and sensitisation programme on Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks has concluded in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, with authorities stressing timely warnings, evacuation plans and community preparedness in vulnerable downstream areas of the Mago and Sela regions.

The programme, aimed at strengthening preparedness among communities living near high-risk glacial lakes, concluded at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Out Post at Donghseng Mang, Lungla, on Wednesday.

SSB personnel and members of the local community attended the concluding programme, an official comminique informed here.

Addressing the participants, Tawang district disaster management officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu stressed the need for greater awareness and preparedness among people living in vulnerable downstream areas.

She urged the participants to remain vigilant and ensure that proper evacuation plans and locally available early warning mechanisms were in place to deal with any emergency.

Given the low-lying location of the SSB camp at Donghseng Mang, Tsomu emphasised the importance of quickly disseminating warnings in the event of a possible flash flood or other threat.

She also called upon the participants to promptly alert neighbouring communities whenever there were indications of a flash flood or any other emerging danger.

Senior consultant Dr Bhupen Mili, explained the causes and possible impacts of GLOFs and briefed the participants about the time floodwaters could take to reach the Donghseng Mang SSB Camp in the event of a glacial lake outburst.

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