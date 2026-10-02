Tawang to Showcase Sacred Buddha Relics in Weeklong Exposition Starting November 1

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ITANAGAR: Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will host an exposition of the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha from November 1 to 7, with preparations underway for the spiritual event organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the state government, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and National Museum.

An Advance Security Liaison (ASL) team led by IBC Director Colonel (Retd) Yash Saxena, along with National Museum officials, arrived in Tawang on Thursday to review security, logistics and other arrangements. The team conducted reconnaissance of the proposed route and venue for the public exposition.

The team also inspected the proposed venue for the International Buddhist Conference, scheduled for November 2 and 3, which is expected to bring together Buddhist representatives and delegates from different countries.

The sacred relics are preserved at the National Museum in New Delhi and have been taken to different places for public exposition. Tawang had earlier hosted an exposition in 2013, which drew around 26,000 devotees.

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