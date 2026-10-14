Tawang Trains 70 People to Promote Community-Based Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has trained 70 people from seven villages in hospitality, tourist safety and professional tour guiding to promote sustainable, community-based tourism along the Jang-Mago-Chuna corridor.

The two-day capacity-building programme was held at Jang on October 12 and 13 in collaboration with Roots and Wings, a registered society working in culture, community development, tourism and sustainable livelihoods.

Inaugurating the programme on October 12, Mogto Zilla Parishad member Pema Tsering highlighted the importance of preparing local communities to benefit from emerging tourism opportunities.

The training covered hospitality standards, tour guiding, tourist safety, cleanliness, hygiene, digital marketing and online booking management. It also emphasised preserving local culture and Monpa traditions while developing tourism-related livelihoods.

Participants included homestay owners, hotel and lodge operators, taxi drivers, aspiring guides, local youth, self-help groups, village and adventure tourism committees, handicraft sellers, food vendors and other entrepreneurs.

The participants represented Jang, Mogto, Rho, Jangda, Lhou, Mago and Thingbu villages. They received certificates at the valedictory function on Tuesday.

A field visit scheduled for Wednesday will provide practical exposure to local tourist destinations and help participants apply the skills acquired during the training.

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