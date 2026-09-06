Teachers shape curious minds, inspire generations: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said teachers play a crucial role in shaping curious minds, encouraging independent thinking and inspiring generations, stressing that their dedication can help build a better tomorrow.

In a social media post on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Khandu said teachers inspire people to 'question, learn and think for ourselves', while recalling the words of former President and eminent educationist Dr S Radhakrishnan that 'the true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves'.

"May the dedication of our teachers continue to shape curious minds, inspire generations and build a better tomorrow," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister extended his warm wishes to teachers underlining their wider role in society, particularly in nurturing young minds and encouraging them to develop the ability to think independently.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also greeted teachers on the occasion and remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Mein said Radhakrishnan, who dedicated his life to teaching, learning and public service, continued to remind people of 'the profound influence a teacher can have on an individual, and ultimately, on a Nation'.

"On Teachers' Day, I offer my deepest gratitude to every teacher who patiently guides, encourages and believes in our children," Mein said.

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