Border Roads Organisation (BRO) holds Chief Engineers’ Works Conference in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A two-day Chief Engineers’ Works Conference of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the Eastern Region was successfully held in Guwahati on April 28 and 29 under the chairmanship of Jitendra Prasad, additional director general, Border Roads (East).

The conference was attended by all seven chief engineers of BRO projects in the Eastern Region, along with the Commandant of the Engineer Base Workshop (EBW). The meeting focused on outlining the roadmap for the current financial year and formulating strategies to achieve the set targets.

Key discussions centred on enhancing operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation, and ensuring the timely completion of infrastructure projects. The participants also emphasised the adoption of best practices to improve execution timelines and overall project delivery.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Director General (East) stressed the need to accelerate the pace of work while maintaining the highest standards of quality in all ongoing and upcoming projects. He highlighted that quality infrastructure is crucial, not only for operational effectiveness but also for maintaining public confidence and organisational credibility.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to achieving higher targets and expediting the completion of strategically important road projects. The deliberations are expected to provide fresh momentum to ongoing works and further strengthen the BRO’s role in nation-building through robust infrastructure development.

Also Read: 40 soldiers among 60 rescued by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in snowbound Doda