Tenzin Yangki becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s first woman IPS officer

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a historic milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, Tenzin Yangki from Tawang district has become the first woman from the state to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), marking a proud moment in the state’s journey of women empowerment and excellence.

Yangki officially joined the IPS after successfully completing her training and participating in the passing-out parade held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, on Friday.

She had cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination 2022, securing an All-India Rank of 545, which earned her a place in the IPS cadre. Prior to her national success, Yangki cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Examination in 2017 and served as a circle officer in Siang district.

Daughter of Late Thupten Tempa, a former IAS officer and former Arunachal Pradesh minister and Jigmi Choden, retired secretary (APCS), Yangki is an accomplished scholar.

She holds MA and MPhil degrees in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Before joining the civil services, she also served briefly as an assistant professor in Political Science, reflecting her academic brilliance and commitment to public service.

Yangki’s remarkable achievement stands as an inspiration to countless young women across Arunachal Pradesh, symbolising the power of perseverance, education, and determination.

