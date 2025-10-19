Tripura Shines at National Conclave 2025; Bags Multiple National Honours in Tribal Development

NEW DELHI: Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in tribal development by securing multiple national honours at the National Conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan (AKA), officials said on Saturday. A senior official of the Tripura Tribal Welfare Department said that the state was conferred with two prestigious national awards — best performing state in the implementation of PM-JANMAN and best performing state in the implementation of Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan (DAJA).

North Tripura district was also honoured as the best performing district under PM-JANMAN, while Gomati District was recognised for its exemplary performance in both AKA and DAJA, and the Unakoti and Dhalai Districts earned national acclaim for their outstanding contributions under DAJA.

The official said that these accolades reflect the unwavering commitment of the Tripura government to inclusive tribal development and grassroots empowerment. Under PM-JANMAN, the state has completed the construction of 15,584 houses, with 1,632 more underway; operationalised 141 new Anganwadi Centres; provided functional tap water connections to 38,014 PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) households.

Under this programme, 11,692 households were electrified through grid connectivity and 1,051 through solar grids; 10 mobile network towers; 18 multipurpose centres with 32 more in progress; formed and operationalized 30 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras; and initiated construction of 67 roads covering 205 kilometres. At the National Conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, held on Friday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and MoS Durgadas Uikey were present at the event. Tribals, belonging to 19 distinct communities, constitute one-third of Tripura’s total population of over four million. (IANS)

Also Read: Nagaland celebrates creativity and innovation in classrooms at PBL Fair 2025