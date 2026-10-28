Tezu Police Flag Off Biker’s 3,590-km East-to-West India Record Attempt

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ITANAGAR: Tezu Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on Tuesday flagged off motorcyclist Shivgeet Singh Hooda for a nearly 3,590-km journey from Tezu in the east to Koteshwar in Gujarat, as he attempts to set a record for the fastest east-to-west motorcycle ride across India.

The endurance challenge will take Hooda across several states and varied road conditions, testing his stamina, riding skills and ability to maintain discipline over the long journey. Tezu Police wished him a safe and successful ride.

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