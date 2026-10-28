KHADC Seals Shillong Ropeway Project Site Over Licence, NOC Violations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Shillong Ropeway project has hit a regulatory roadblock, with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) sealing its site at Madan Laban and seizing equipment on Tuesday because the company had failed to obtain a mandatory trading licence. The action followed two show-cause notices issued in May and September, with the company yet to produce the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the concerned Dorbar Shnongs and Hima Mylliem.

Leading the enforcement drive, KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh questioned why the company had proceeded with preparatory work without securing the required licence. The company maintained that it was carrying out only levelling work and that the main construction had not begun. However, the council insisted that a valid trading licence was necessary before any work could start.

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