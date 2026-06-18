Three-Day GI Training in Namsai Aims to Expand Markets for Artisans in Arunachal, Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A three-day capacity-building programme on Geographical Indications (GI) and post-GI initiatives began in Namsai district on Wednesday to strengthen livelihoods and expand market opportunities for local producers and artisans.

The programme, organised by the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Kolkata, in collaboration with NABARD, is being held from June 17 to 19 with participation from NGOs, farmer producer organisations and other stakeholders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated the programme in the presence of district planning officer Dr Keshab Sarmah, NABARD deputy general manager Vivek Anand, BIRD Kolkata faculty member and programme director Dr Bhawana Pal, and NABARD AGM Kamal Roy.

Speakers highlighted the importance of GI registration, branding, quality standardisation, value addition and market linkages to enhance the income of producers and artisans. The programme will feature technical sessions on GI registration, post-GI interventions, intellectual property rights and successful case studies from across the country.

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