Camouflage Uniforms and Live Ammunition Found at Williamnagar Mosque, Police Officer Booked

East Garo Hills Police seized camouflage uniforms, police equipment, and four live rounds of ammunition from the premises of a mosque in Williamnagar on Friday, after locals reported the discovery to authorities in the morning.
Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, S A Rynjah, MPS, said the items were found following initial inquiries triggered by the public report.
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Investigations revealed that a police personnel belonging to the East Garo Hills District Executive Force (DEF) had been residing in rental accommodation within the mosque compound. The officer was on authorised leave at the time and had left behind personal belongings at the location — including police uniforms with name plate, belt, boots, camouflage uniforms, an ammunition pouch, and four live rounds of ammunition.
The SP said storing ammunition at a private location instead of depositing it at the Armoury Kote during leave is a clear violation of authorised procedures.
"Since keeping the ammunition at a private location other than depositing in the Armoury Kote during the leave period is unauthorised, the same have been duly seized and a case vide Williamnagar PS Case No. 07/2026 under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act has been registered against him for initiating strict legal action," Rynjah stated.
Authorities also issued a caution to the public against circulating unverified information about the incident on social media. The SP warned that spreading false information with malicious intent would attract serious legal action.