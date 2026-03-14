Camouflage Uniforms and Live Ammunition Found at Williamnagar Mosque, Police Officer Booked

East Garo Hills Police seized camouflage uniforms, police equipment, and four live rounds of ammunition from the premises of a mosque in Williamnagar on Friday, after locals reported the discovery to authorities in the morning.

Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, S A Rynjah, MPS, said the items were found following initial inquiries triggered by the public report.

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