Arunachal CM Khandu hails Bhupen Hazarika as bridge of unity & cultural harmony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday paid floral tributes at the “Statue of Brotherhood,” the sculpture of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley district, calling the legendary singer, composer, poet, and cultural icon a timeless bridge of unity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Dr Hazarika at Roing, the district headquarters, Khandu said the bard’s music was never merely entertainment, but a movement to portray the rich culture of the Northeast, spread compassion, and inspire social consciousness.

“Music must be the voice of the voiceless, a force that breaks barriers and inspires. Bhupen da’s songs continue to guide the younger generation towards unity and cultural pride, keeping alive the spirit of harmony he championed,” the chief minister said in a series of posts on X.

Khandu visited the historic house at Bolung where Hazarika spent his youthful days.

He also inaugurated the Bhupen Hazarika Museum at Roing, dedicated to preserving the bard’s priceless works and memories.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also attended the celebration, highlighted Hazarika’s enduring influence.

“Dr Hazarika was not just a legendary singer and composer, but a visionary who used music to strengthen bonds of unity and friendship across communities. His voice carried the stories of our land and people to audiences worldwide,” Mein said in a social media post.

Also Read: Small Town , Big Dreams: Harbia Tana Tara Shine On National Stage

Also Watch: