Tony Koyu to Receive Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2026 for Pioneering Tani Lipi and Indigenous Literature in Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has decided to confer the prestigious Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2026 on Tony Koyu in recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature and language development in the state.

Koyu, the inventor of Tani Lipi, the first indigenous script developed for the Tani tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, has made significant contributions to indigenous literature through his writings in the Galo language, besides authoring works in Hindi and English.

According to the Society, Koyu has written novels, poems, short stories and articles using the Tani script, thereby playing a pioneering role in preserving and promoting the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Tani community.

He has also received several prestigious honours, including the Bharat Jyoti Award, Sanskar Bharati Award and Penguin Publication Award, among others.

The APLS further stated that Koyu, as the founding vice-president of the society, contributed immensely to the organisation's growth and development during its formative years.

The Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, regarded as the only state-level literary award in Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected by the President of the APLS.

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