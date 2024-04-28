Traditional competition marks the beginning of Dree golden jubilee celebration at Itanagar

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (GJ-CCDFC)-2024, to commemorate its 50 years of Dree celebration at Itanagar, has lined up a number of events this year.

Online Bwsi-ayu and Gangu-Ellu being one among such competitions marks the beginning of the celebration of the Dree festival at Itanagar from today.

The competition was organized by the Daminda Committee at Dree Ground, Papu Nallah. A total of 51 participants of different age groups enthusiastically participated in the online Bwsi-ayu and Gangu-Ellu competition.

While interacting with the media, Chairman, GJ-CCDFC, Dani Sulu explained the significance of such age-old cultural practices coming into the form of competition. Further, he added that to mark the golden jubilee celebration, the committee had organized extended events this year.

An initiative of the Daminda committee, Bwsi-Ayu and Gangu-Elu online competitions were held in a grand manner with the backdrop of the picturesque Ziro Valley. Bwsi is a romantic lyrical folk song dedicated towards each other's lovers. It is an expression of love towards each other by both genders.

Ayu is a unique recitation of descendants and ancestors of the Apatani community by the Apatani menfolk. Gangu Elu is an Instrumental Music played by the Apatani ladies. The musical instruments used are made by a simple rice straw/hay and a lean bamboo stick.

Hano Ripa, Secretary, Daminda Committee, informed that the Daminda committee initiated the competition to preserve the dying tradition and culture of the Apatani tribe.

In the various competitions held on Saturday, Millo Halley Yanye emerged as the winner in the Bwsi competition. She was followed by Dani Riku Bunyi and Tilling Tadii Puhi as the first and second runners-up respectively.

In the Ayu competition, Koj Laling bagged the first position. Hage Tado and Habung Tade secured the second and third position.

In the Gangu (Musical Instrument) competition Racho Yakang Yassing stood first. Tanyang Kani Yapi and Tilling Dulley Yatung came second and third respectively.

