Workshop for KVKs annual action plan organized in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Zone-VI, Guwahati, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang district, and College of Horticulture and Forestry (CAU) organized a workshop on the annual action plan of state KVKs. The workshop aimed to refine the annual action plan for 17 KVKs in the state, focusing on directly benefiting the farming community and validating and tailoring technologies to suit the unique needs of each district, involving key stakeholders.

Dr. Kadirvel Govindasamy, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Guwahati, emphasized the importance of establishing proper demonstration units in respective areas before implementing field trials. He urged the scientists to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as precision farming, artificial intelligence, and drone technology to support farmers effectively.

The event featured a symbolic Jubilee Torch rally initiated by ICAR-KVK East Siang. Among others, Nawang Lobsang, Director of Horticulture, Dani Yubbe, Joint Director, Agriculture, Tana Teti, Deputy Director, Plant Protection, Mark Boje, Deputy Director, Marketing, and Barbie Taggu, Agriculture Development Officer, were present during the programme.

Also read: Workshop on Data Science concludes at Rajiv Gandhi University campus (sentinelassam.com)