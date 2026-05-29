Traditional ecological knowledge greatest defence against climate change: Minister Gabriel D Wangsu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu said traditional ecological knowledge is the state's strongest defence against climate change. Inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh Jaiv Vividhata and Beej Utsav 2026, Wangsu described Keyi Panyor district as a model of "bio happiness-driven" development.

He said changing climatic conditions, including erratic rainfall, shorter winters and intensified floods, required solutions tailored to the region's terrain and not adapted from the plains. He stressed the need to protect indigenous crop varieties as "living insurance" against climate risks.

The two-day event, held in Yazali, was co-organised by the MLA's office, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Keyi Panyor, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

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