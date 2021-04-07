Traffic awareness campaign held in Itanagar

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Transport, Nakap Nalo attended a daylong traffic awareness campaign organized by State Road Safety Lead Agency (SRLA) in collaboration with the District Transport Department at DK Conventional Hall here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Nalo said that most of the accidents in the twin capital city are due to the lack of proper knowledge of traffic rules among the public.

He said that with the expansion of the two ways to four-way highways, there are new traffic rules and guidelines which change accordingly. "We should be equipped with proper knowledge about the traffic rules before driving any vehicle. The accidents are not due to the bad roads but due to the lack of proper traffic rules of driving," he said.

The Minister appealed to the people to avoid reckless driving in the road. With the coming of spectacular Itanagar-Naharlagun NH-415, people should be more careful while driving, he added.

"More reports of road accidents were reported in the past as compared to now.

''This is because the people have been well aware of the traffic rules," he said, appreciating Chief Minister Pema Khandu to complete the NH-415 as he promised.

Speaking to the reporters, Nalo also informed that the shortage of employees in the SRLA (Autonomous body under State Transport Department) will be filled at the earliest.

He added that the shortage of employees in every department increases according to various government developments in each sector.

He also said that with driving also comes responsibility, restrictions and laws, to which every citizen of the State should abide to it. He also appealed to the parents to avoid handing over vehicles to the underage children.

Among others, Secretary Transport Dani Sulu, Section Officer SRLA Kani Boko, traffic wardens and heads of department were present on the day.

