Traffic Wardens Launch Protest Over Job Security in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW), who have managed traffic in the Capital Complex for over 15 years, began a protest here, demanding absorption into Home Guard posts promised by the state government.

The wardens allege that despite the creation of 200 posts in 2024 meant for their regularization, the process has been stalled, leaving 145 members without job security.

The ITW unit was set up in 2011 with an assurance of future absorption into regular Home Guard services. Since then, around 150 wardens have worked in harsh conditions, often braving extreme weather to regulate the city’s traffic.

Three wardens have lost their lives in service, but their families received no government benefits.

The wardens said they have been pressing their demand since 2017, with no response from the government.

“We have been serving the public tirelessly for 15 years under difficult conditions with the hope of a secure future. The government’s delay has left us with no choice but to protest,” one of the protesters said. The protest highlights the long-pending demand for recognition and job security of contractual workers who continue to serve the public without benefits or assurance of future employment.

Also Read: Arunachal: Congress Terms ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ a Poll Stunt

Also Watch: