Assam: Presidential honours for 22 State Police, Fire & Emergency Services and Home Guard officers on I-Day

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam’s 22 State Police, Fire & Emergency Services Assam and Assam Home Guard officers, will be awarded, on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The government of India announced the names of the personnel who will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for the Meritorious Service (MSM)

The Deputy Inspector General, Ratna Singha, will be awarded for the PSM. The senior staff officer, Jyoti Borah, will be awarded for the Home Guard and Civil Defence.

The Medal for Meritorious Services (MSM) for Assam Police includes: Bijoy Giri Kuligam, Deputy Inspector General; Mihir Jit Gayan, Superintendent of Police; Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police; Singha Ram Mili, Superintendent of Police; Trailakya Sarma, Sub Inspector; Biju Lahkar, Naik; Bipul Saikia, Sub Inspector; Prafulla Deka, Naik; Kamini Deka, Assistant Sub Inspector; Sailen Kakati, Naik; Manoj Kumar Singh, Inspector; Kanta Singha, Naik; and Inamul Haque, Naik.

For fire and emergency service includes: Dipak Kumar Sarma, Driver; Tarini Barman, leading Fireman; Pulak Thakuria, Sub officer and Mahadev Boro, Driver.

For Home Gaurd and civil defence includes; Subedar, Joynal Abedin; Platoon Commandor, Dimbeswar Lahan; and Naik, Sansuma Basumatary.

