Meghalaya: Harijan Panchayat Committee Seeks Extension for Relocation Deadline

Shillong: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Monday has sought more time from the Meghalaya Government to respond to the latter’s request to relocate the residents of the colony from its present location.

Gurjit Singh, the Secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee, has stated, “We intend to seek the counsel of the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and other senior community organizations and leaders. Their guidance is crucial.”

Gurjit also stated that given the current engagements and prior commitments of the Sikh religious leadership, they have indicated that they will not be available for consultations for the next two to three weeks.

According to the HPC secretary, following a recent meeting where the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong suggested that the Committee convey its final decision within two weeks, the HPC in a formal communiqué has emphasized that the short period is insufficient for them to consult with the highest authorities of the Sikh community. The HPC has requested that the next meeting on this issue be scheduled around the last week of September. “The Committee is hopeful that by that time, they will be able to present a well-considered response that reflects the consensus of the broader community,” Singh said.

