Training on Domestic Violence Act held at Yingkiong's Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Upper Siang district Women and Child Development Department conducted a day-long training programme at Yingkiong on 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013', for all the presiding officers and members of the internal complaint committee and local complaint committee of various government establishments in the district.

Resource persons, including CDPO Nitnam Padun and the legal protection officer of the then-district Akoying Tekseng, gave presentations on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013 and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act' 2005, respectively.

Earlier, ICDS deputy director Ojing Talom briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the training. EAC Binti Mibang, senior medical officers of the APWWS Yingkiong Branch, the Sikiing Koje Charitable Society, the Bango Women Welfare Association, and ArSLM Yinkiong, among others, attended the training.

