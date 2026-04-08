Transparent recruitment key to merit-based governance: Khandu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state now has one of the most transparent recruitment systems in the country, attributing the transformation to a series of reforms introduced since 2016 to ensure merit-based and fair selection in government services.

The chief minister made the remarks while felicitating and handing over appointment orders to successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination (APESE) 2026, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Addressing the newly recruited assistant engineers, Khandu said that recruitment processes in the state lacked uniformity and transparency prior to 2016, but systematic reforms undertaken by his government have helped establish a robust and credible system.

"Today, the recruitment process in Arunachal Pradesh is among the most transparent in the country. Even candidates who could not make it to the final list have expressed satisfaction with the fairness of the system," he said.

Highlighting key milestones, the chief minister stated that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) was established in 2017 through an Act of the State Assembly to institutionalise transparent recruitment for Group C and D posts.

He added that comprehensive reforms were also undertaken in the Public Service Commission following past irregularities.

Out of more than 5,000 candidates who appeared in the APESE, 161 candidates were selected on merit and awarded appointment orders, reflecting both the high level of competition and the integrity of the selection process, Khandu said.

Congratulating the newly recruited engineers, the chief minister lauded their hard work, perseverance and dedication, and acknowledged the role of their families and well-wishers in supporting their preparation for the examination.

Khandu also commended the APPSC for its professionalism and integrity, noting that it has received the State Gold Medal and the Chief Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration in recognition of its performance.

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