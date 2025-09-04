Transporter arrested for cheating entrepreneur in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a transporter accused of cheating a young entrepreneur in connection with the delivery of arcade game machines, following a case of fraud and criminal breach of trust, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

A case was registered on the basis of an FIR lodged by Likha Taja of Nirjuli, who reported that after placing an order with Timezone Pvt Ltd, he had entrusted Agarwal Packers and Movers India to transport the machines.

Despite making full payment, the consignment was delayed for more than two months and later traced to Guwahati. The entrepreneur was forced to pay additional charges for onward delivery to Itanagar, only to receive the consignment in a badly damaged condition, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Nyelam Nega said in a statement here.

Police promptly registered a case at Nirjuli police station and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, a team led by Sub Inspector Techi Tado and constable Sanu Raj apprehended Pawan Kumar (36), a resident of Bangalore, recently.

He was produced before a court at Yupia, near here, for further legal proceedings, the SP said.

Dr Nega said the district police remain committed to protecting citizens’ interests and assured that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in fraudulent practices.

