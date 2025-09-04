Arunachal: Rare orchid recorded for first time in India from Changlang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A research team from the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, has documented a rare orchid Gastrochilus pechei (Rchb.f.) Kuntze for the first time in India during a field survey at Vijoynagar, in the eastern district of the state.

Previously reported only from Myanmar’s Kachin state, the discovery in Arunachal Pradesh marks a significant extension of its distribution range.

The orchid is distinguished by its yellow sepals, petals with a white labellum densely speckled in purple, a sub-triangular epichile with erose margins, and a subglobose hypochile with a central cushion. Growing as an epiphyte in moist evergreen rainforest near riverbanks at an elevation of around 1,200 metres, the species blooms between September and October. With this addition, India now records 23 species of Gastrochilus, of which 16 are from Arunachal Pradesh. Experts note that the find not only enriches the floral diversity of the state but also underscores the ecological linkages between Arunachal Pradesh and northern Myanmar, reinforcing the importance of further explorations and conservation efforts.

Reacting to the discovery, state Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to X to express his delight, calling it another fascinating discovery from the state.

“During a recent field survey in Vijoynagar, Changlang district, researchers documented Gastrochilus pechei for the first time in India. This beautiful orchid, earlier known only from Myanmar, is now a part of our State’s rich floral heritage,” Mein said.

Highlighting the state’s reputation as the “Orchid Paradise of India,” Mein further added that Arunachal Pradesh now records 16 out of India’s 23 species of Gastrochilus, strengthening our name as the Orchid Paradise of India. Every such discovery reminds us of how important it is to protect our fragile ecosystems and keep exploring the treasures of our land.

Also Read: Arunachal Police Bust Fraudulent Job Racket, Woman Arrested

Also Watch: