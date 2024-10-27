Trekking expedition to remote Arunachal Pradesh lake near LAC completes successfully

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A 12-day trekking expedition to an unexplored lake in Chaglogam circle in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, near the Line of Actual Control, ended successfully on Friday. Supported by the Indian Army’s 3 Grenadiers, the multi-day adventure on foot through challenging terrain, was officially flagged off on October 14 by Commander 181, was led by State Information Commissioner Khopey Thaley. The team commenced their journey from Hayuliang the next day, and successfully wrapped up the adventure tour on Friday, a communiqué informed here on Saturday.

The expedition was a journey filled with joy, excitement, and a deep sense of accomplishment. Upon reaching the beautiful and unexplored lake, the team felt blessed to experience its spiritual essence.

The lake, which holds sacred significance for the Mishmi community, is surrounded by rugged, hilly, rocky peaks and had just received its first snowfall of the season, adding to its mystical allure.

The success of this trekking adventure would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Indian Army’s 3 Grenadiers. The trekking team comprised researchers Dr Shantanu and Shirumai Khusiali Kri, alongside five local youths, who explored the lake and its surroundings.

The lake spans 5 km in a north-south direction and 1 km in an east-west direction. The northern end of the lake lies approximately 6 km south of the watershed that demarcates the LAC between India and China. The entire area is not only breathtakingly beautiful but also holds immense potential for future adventure tourism.

The region is a paradise for researchers, as the team observed several endemic and economically significant plant species such as Coptis teeta, Panax species, Podophyllum hexandrum, and Paris polyphylla.

They also encountered rare wildlife like the Mishmi Takin and the elusive leopard cat, indicating the rich biodiversity of the region.

The expedition showcases the natural beauty and cultural importance of the unexplored lake, offering promising avenues for adventure tourism and ecological research, the communiqué added.

