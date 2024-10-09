Arunachal: NCC Cadets Embark on Trek to Dibang Valley Organized by 22 AP Battalion

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Pasighat-based 22 AP NCC battalion and Group HQ Dibrugarh under the guidance of NER NCC Directorate, Shillong organized a NCC trek to Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was the first ever trek of such nature being organized at the district, to mark the presence of NCC in the border district and acquaint the cadets of different NE regions with the remarkable culture and traditions of the Mishimi community. The cadets during their stay at Anini participated in short treks to Anini heights and carried out various social service activities at government higher secondary school and SHS 2024 at the Anini stadium.

During their stay, the cadets also visited the DC office and the government hospital, to understand the functioning of the offices and healthcare centre. The cadets performed “Nukkad Natak” in the DC office premise conveying the strong message of “national integration” through their simple act.

The NCC cadets, comprising 20 SW girls and 20 SD boys’ cadets were mesmerized by the beautiful Dibang valley road trip which in this season presented beautiful landscape, showcasing its natural waterfalls all along the meandering road journey. Overall it was a thrilling experience for the NCC cadets where they carried a bundle of indelible memories and captivating images to share back at home.

