Tribal Affairs Ministry Releases Rs 17.43 Cr for Arunachal Scholarships

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry has released the first installment of Rs 17.432 crore to Arunachal Pradesh for disbursement of post-matric scholarships to 5,022 eligible students.

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed that a total of 45,125 students from the state had successfully applied for the scholarship through the national scholarship portal. The total financial requirement for disbursing scholarships to all applicants stands at Rs 127.173 crore.

The minister said that the sanctioned amount will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the first batch of students within the next 2–3 working days, subject to smooth technical processing.

Disbursement for the remaining 40,103 students will follow once additional funds are received from the ministry, the minister said.

Sona added that the Tribal Affairs ministry has communicated its intent to release the next installment upon confirmation of expenditure of the first tranche.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that no deserving student is deprived of their rightful scholarship benefits.

In previous years, the state had bridged funding gaps using its own resources to avoid delays. However, under the newly implemented single nodal agency (SNA) account system and the SNA-SPARSH platform, such advances now require prior approval from both the Ministry of Finance and Tribal Affairs.

Sona assured the students that all due scholarships will be disbursed as soon as administrative and procedural clearances are completed. He urged them to remain patient and cooperative, emphasizing that the matter is being pursued with urgency at the highest levels.

