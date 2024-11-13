Tribute Paid to 1962 Walong Heroes as Army Completes Motorcycle Expedition in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Commemorating the 62nd Walong Day, the Indian Army’s motorcycle expedition team successfully completed a three-day journey covering 550 kilometers across the scenic and rugged terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition was flagged-in at the Walong War Memorial on Monday, where riders paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Walong, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The expedition, including 20 riders from the Indian Army and local adventure enthusiasts, began from Dibang Valley in the northeastern state on November 9 last and traversed through Roing, Tezu, vibrant village of Hayuliang and finally reached their destination at Walong in Anjaw district.

Along the rugged and challenging route, participants navigated mountainous trails and endured varying weather conditions, embodying the resilience of the soldiers who once defended India’s northeastern frontier.

The expedition was organised to honour the soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 Sino-India conflict and commemorate the Battle of Walong, the spokesperson said.

The fierce Battle of Walong unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger’s Mouth), Walong and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army spokesperson said.

“In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced aggressively into Indian territory, the responsibility of defending the strategically crucial Walong sector fell upon the gallant 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army’s esteemed 2nd Infantry Division,” the Army earlier said.

This brigade, comprising the battle-hardened units of 6 Kumaon, 4 Sikh and 3/3 Gorkha Rifles, was tasked with holding their ground against an adversary that was not only numerically superior but also better equipped and entrenched in advantageous positions, it added.

The valiant stand of the 11th Infantry Brigade delayed the Chinese advance, providing a critical morale boost to the nation and demonstrating the unyielding courage of the Indian soldiers, the Army said.

The route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas, the spokesperson said.

Each halt was an opportunity for the riders to connect with the local communities, highlighting the strength, resilience and solidarity that define the spirit of the region, and promote national integration, he said.

The motorcycle expedition is a part of the month-long celebrations that started on October 17 to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong fought during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Also Read: Deputy CM Chowna Mein unveils Anglo-Abor war memorial statue in Arunachal

Also Watch: