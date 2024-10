Rajnath Singh to inaugurate war memorial, Sardar Patel statue in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Museum of Valour dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing and will unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Singh would also celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with soldiers stationed along the India-China border, officials from the district informed. Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh will also join the event, they said.

Sharing the information in X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday welcomed both Rajnath Singh and the Manipur CM to the mountainous state.

“The inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour and unveiling of Desh Ka Vallabh, the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Tawang, by him in the august presence of Hon’ble Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh ji and other dignitaries will be cherished by us for ages to come,” Khandu posted in the micro-blogging site.

The heroic deed of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who bravely led an expedition in February 1951 to bring Indian administration to Tawang, has no parallel in human history. What ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did as India’s first Home Minister by integrating several princely states into the country leaves us forever indebted to him. I on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh heartily welcome Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji on the pious land of dawn-lit mountains, the Chief Minister said.

The two monuments dedicated to two great and brave souls will always remind us of their critical contributions to our country’s integrity and sovereignty, the Chief Minister added in another social media post.

Set against the backdrop of the eastern Himalayas, Tawang has long symbolized India’s commitment to securing its borders. Singh’s visit comes at a time when India and China reached a breakthrough in patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

In recent years, Tawang has become one of the focal points of friction, especially in areas like Yangtse, where the Indian and Chinese armies clashed in December 2022, leading to injuries on both sides.

The Indian Army successfully prevented People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers from advancing their patrols into the Yangtse, reinforcing India’s control over the sensitive region.

