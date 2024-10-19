TRIHMS holds self-defence programme for 1st MBBS students with Arunachal police

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: An awareness programme on self-defence was conducted for about 100 newly joined MBBS students of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), at Naharlagun, near here.

Organized by the Capital Police in collaboration with TRIHMS and Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board, the initiative aimed to enhance safety and security awareness among the students.

During the event, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh emphasized the importance of self-defence, stating that it not only involves physical techniques but also encourages students to improve their awareness of their surroundings and themselves.

He urged the future doctors to be vigilant, stay prepared, and be leaders who contribute to a safer society.

The SP also introduced the upcoming project “Ane’s Home” at the Itanagar Women Police Station which will serve as a safe space for victims of sexual and domestic abuse, encouraging the students to visit and participate in its future welfare initiatives.

Inspector Rina Sonam, the officer-in-charge of Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS), gave a presentation on the critical issues of women and child safety and security in the district, highlighting the key role that the WPS plays in safeguarding these vulnerable groups. She encouraged students to be proactive in reporting any incidents of harassment or abuse.

One of the key highlights of the event was the installation of ‘Police Ajin’ complaint boxes within the TRIHMS campus.

The SP urged the students to utilize these boxes to report any instances of bullying or abuse they might witness or experience. These complaints will be directly monitored by the WPS Itanagar to ensure swift and effective action, Singh assured.

During the event, several self-defence techniques were demonstrated by a team of experts from Arunachal Pradesh Police, aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills to protect themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

The team included constables Pisa Nachung, Dunglin Natam, Tumnu Gadi, Nipa Tara, and Jenlan Noklo, and firemen Likha Rajen and Wangcha Lowang.

TRIHMS officials including Dr Ashok L Dethe, i/c Dean, Dr GSN Rao, Foundation Course coordinator, Dr Rinchin, Associate Professor of Cardiology, Dr Mohsin Ansari Ahmed, and Dr Tarh Yaza attended the programme and lauded the police for coming with such collaborative initiatives.

