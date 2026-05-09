TRIHMS scripts medical history with first-ever interventional radiology procedure

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ITANAGAR: In a landmark achievement for healthcare services in Arunachal Pradesh, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here has successfully performed the state’s first-ever interventional radiology procedure for the treatment of a renal artery pseudoaneurysm, marking a major advancement in specialised and minimally invasive medical care in the frontier state.

The complex procedure, considered a significant breakthrough in the state’s healthcare sector, was successfully carried out at TRIHMS using advanced interventional radiology techniques, enabling minimally invasive treatment for the patient, sources at the state’s lone medical college said.

The achievement is being seen as a major step towards strengthening tertiary healthcare facilities and reducing dependence on referral hospitals outside the state for critical procedures, they said.

According to details shared by the institute, Dr Wangju Sumnyan and the Department of Radiology led the procedure in close coordination with teams from the Departments of Cardiology and Urology.

Medical experts in the state said interventional radiology procedures are highly specialised and involve image-guided minimally invasive techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of complex medical conditions.

The successful treatment of a renal artery pseudoaneurysm at TRIHMS reflects the growing capabilities of the state’s healthcare infrastructure and the increasing availability of advanced treatment facilities within Arunachal Pradesh.

The development is expected to significantly benefit patients by making sophisticated and life-saving procedures more accessible locally, while also reducing the financial and logistical burden associated with travelling outside the state for treatment.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the achievement and described it as a “landmark achievement for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh”.

In a post on X on Friday, Mein said the successful procedure reflects the rapid progress of the healthcare sector in the state and the commitment of doctors and medical teams to bringing advanced and life-saving treatment facilities closer to the people.

He congratulated Dr Wangju Sumnyan and the dedicated teams from the Departments of Radiology, Cardiology and Urology for the accomplishment, stating that their expertise and dedication continue to strengthen public confidence in the healthcare system of Arunachal Pradesh.

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