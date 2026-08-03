Two Arunachal women mountaineers scale 7,077-metre Mt Kun in Ladakh

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ITANAGAR: Two women mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh successfully scaled the 7,077-metre Mt Kun in Ladakh’s Zanskar region, reaching the summit at 6 am on July 27. January Tali from Upper Siang district and Hachu Lombo from Dibang Valley district achieved the feat as part of a nine-member expedition. Only four climbers from the team reached the summit, highlighting the difficulty of the climb. Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday congratulated the duo, describing their achievement as a matter of pride for the state. He said their successful ascent reflected courage, determination and endurance, and would inspire young people, particularly women, to take up adventure sports. Mt Kun is regarded as one of the most challenging high-altitude technical climbs in the Indian Himalayas because of its steep snow slopes, glaciers and unpredictable weather. The climb added to Tali’s growing list of achievements, having earlier scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks. Both mountaineers will receive official summit certificates from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in recognition of their accomplishment.

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