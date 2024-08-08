Two Arunachalee youth selected for Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Two youth from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the Independence Day celebrations 2024 in New Delhi on August 15. Tagiu Yala and Rei Moses have been chosen for their active participation in events organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) on the Mera Yuva Bharat portal, which contributed significantly to the event’s success, NYKS state director Inkhuanguang said.

Also Read: Tinsukia District Administration Unveils Grand Plans for Independence Day Celebrations (sentinelassam.com)