OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A two-day ghazal festival was organised at Soi village in Arunachal Pradesh's Leparada district on November 26 and 27 to promote the traditional musical form and encourage emerging talent, an official statement said on Saturday.

Held under the theme 'Where Music Meets Nature, Art and Poetry', the festival aimed to promote ghazal, encourage aspiring and established singers, and foster appreciation for Indian classical music, which forms the foundation of the tradition.

Students were encouraged to participate and showcase their musical abilities. The event also provided them with an opportunity to interact with established artistes and gain exposure to ghazal.

The Artists' Guild of Arunachal also took part in the festival, with its members capturing the spirit of the occasion through artistic expressions inspired by nature, music and poetry.

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