OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in Arunachal Pradesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the exploration and development of critical minerals and other minerals of mutual interest in the state.

The agreement seeks to combine OIL's technical expertise in mineral exploration, mining and processing with CES&HS's scientific knowledge and institutional support to assess the state's mineral potential and promote responsible resource development, an official communiqué said.

The MoU was signed on Saturday in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul, OIL Director (E&D) Saloma Yomdo, state Science and Technology Department Secretary Wayong Khimhun, OIL Resident Chief Executive Sanjay Verma and CES&HS Director Tana Tage, along with senior officials of both organisations.

Under the agreement, OIL will provide technical expertise in mineral exploration, mining, processing and project development. CES&HS will offer scientific and technical support, conduct preliminary assessments and regional geological studies, and facilitate field-level coordination and engagement with local stakeholders. The centre will also coordinate with relevant state government departments and agencies to implement mutually agreed initiatives.

Yomdo said institutional partnerships were important for Arunachal Pradesh's development and expressed confidence that combining OIL's technical capabilities with CES&HS's regional knowledge and support would open new avenues for cooperation.

Pul welcomed the initiative, saying such partnerships were important for unlocking the state's natural resource potential. She assured that the state government would extend all possible support, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, and stressed that the collaboration should deliver tangible benefits and opportunities for local people.

During the programme, OIL presented its organisational activities, operational presence and initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh. It also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with CES&HS and the centre's support in facilitating its activities in the state. CES&HS representatives reaffirmed their commitment to providing technical and institutional support.

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