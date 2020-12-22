Two Eastern Naga National Government cadres held in Bordumsa

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BORDUMSA: In a major breakthrough achieved during an ongoing anti-insurgency operation along the vulnerable Assam-Arunachal boundary, personnel of the 14 Assam Regiment of Army and Arunachal Police nabbed two cadres of the banned outfit -- 'Eastern Naga National Government' (ENNG) -- from the Galenja area under Bordumsa Police Station in Changlang district. ''The operation was carried out based on specific input received from own sources,'' stated a press release issued by the Indian Army.

The nabbed members of the group have been identified as self-styled second lieutenant John alias NgaphaGangsa of Longding district and self-styled sepoy Jimmy alias KamshingNgemung of Kharshang in Changlang district.

Moreover, security personnel also recovered from their possession demand letters of ENNG along with a list containing details of several targeted residents and contractors of the area and mobile handsets as well as cash.

The arrested persons have been handed over to Bordumsa Police for further legal prosecution.

