Chowna Mein urges Arunachal to balance rapid development with protection of rich biodiversity

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ITANAGAR: Emphasising the urgent need to protect Arunachal Pradesh's rich ecological heritage amid rapid development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the state remains one of India's greatest strongholds of wildlife and biodiversity, and called for balancing progress with environmental stewardship.

In a message shared on social media on the occasion of National Endangered Species Day, Mein highlighted the deep connection between endangered species, forest ecosystems, and the traditional way of life of indigenous communities in the state.

"Arunachal Pradesh is not just a land of mountains and rivers; it is among India's greatest strongholds of wildlife and biodiversity," the deputy chief minister said in a post on X. Mein also pointed out to several rare and threatened species found in the northeastern state.

"On National Endangered Species Day, we are reminded that the survival of species like the Mishmi takin, red panda, snow leopard, hoolock gibbon, and hornbills is deeply connected to the future of our forests, rivers, and indigenous way of life," he said.

The deputy chief minister stressed that environmental protection must remain a priority even as the state continues on the path of infrastructure and economic development.

"As development progresses, the responsibility to protect this fragile ecological wealth becomes even more important," Mein said, underlining the ecological significance of Arunachal Pradesh, which is recognised globally as part of the Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot.

He added that conservation efforts in the frontier state go beyond wildlife protection and are closely linked to cultural preservation and identity.

"Conservation in Arunachal Pradesh is not only about saving wildlife, but it is also about preserving a living heritage that defines our identity and our relationship with nature," he said.

Calling for collective responsibility, Mein urged citizens and stakeholders to work towards a sustainable future where growth does not come at the cost of nature.

"Let us continue working towards a future where development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand," he added.

National Endangered Species Day is observed every year on the third Friday of May to raise awareness about the importance of protecting endangered plants and animals and conserving their habitats.

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