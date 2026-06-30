Two NSCN-K cadres with arms surrender in Arunachal’s Tirap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two cadres of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi faction) surrendered before security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Kheti area of Tirap district on Sunday.

The cadres laid down arms before Assam Rifles and Tirap Police, an official statement said on Monday. Two pistols, eight live rounds, mobile phones and other items were recovered from their possession.

The operation was carried out by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles based on specific intelligence inputs about insurgent presence in the area. The surrendered cadres were identified as self-styled lieutenant Longmo Konyak (32) of Mon district in Nagaland and self-styled sergeant major Naikai Wangsu (23) of Longding district. Officials said the individuals were later handed over to Khonsa Police for legal formalities and further action under the government's rehabilitation policy.

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