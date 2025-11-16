ULFA cadre surrenders before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A ULFA cadre surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official report said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, corroborated by technical information regarding the presence and movement of an insurgent, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a joint operation.

The joint operation led to the voluntary surrender of self-styled private Kamal Akhun, alias Vikas Mohanta, 23, affiliated with the banned outfit. The cadre deposited a 7.65 pistol with one magazine and six live rounds during the surrender.

The cadre, along with the deposited weapon and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal formalities and rehabilitation procedures as per established norms, the report said.

